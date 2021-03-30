PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley is raising alarm bells over rising cases in the city. The number of hospitalizations is also increasing.
“We hit a low, back on March 7, of 203 people with this infection in our hospitals citywide. With the increase in case rates, that number has been rising since. Yesterday it was 429, so more than doubled in just a few weeks,” Farley said.
Farley says hospitals in the city are not under strain yet.
He reinforced the importance of getting people vaccinated as quickly as possible.