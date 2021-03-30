BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Flyers placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers on Tuesday, a surprising move that comes as Philadelphia is attempting to stay in the playoff hunt.
Transaction: We have placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers today.
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 30, 2021
Gostisbehere has five goals and six assists for 11 points in 25 games, and he was benched for a three-game stretch two weeks ago. He produced three assists in five games since returning to action.
The 27-year-old’s production has dropped off since scoring 13 goals and adding 52 assists for a career-best 65 points in 78 games in 2017-18. Gostisbehere has managed just 19 goals and 59 points in his last 145 games.
Selected in the third-round by the Flyers out of Union College, Gostisbehere was named to the NHL's All-Rookie team in 2016 after scoring a career-high 17 goals.
He is in the fourth year of a six-year, $27 million contract and represents a $4.5 million salary cap hit.
The move comes a day after the Flyers rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit for a 4-3 overtime win at Buffalo and extended the Sabres’ winless skid to 18 games — matching the NHL’s longest in 17 years.
Gostisbehere registered no points and finished fourth among Flyers defensemen with 19:35 of ice time.
The teams complete a two-game series on Wednesday.
Philadelphia improved to 6-9-1 in its past 16 games and won back-to-back for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Feb. 24-28.
At 17-13-4, the Flyers began Tuesday in fifth place in the East standings, a point behind Boston in the race for the division's final playoff spot.
