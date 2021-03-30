PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are still searching for the shooter who killed a man in the middle of a busy Philadelphia mall. The shooting happened Monday evening in a food court at Philadelphia Mills Mall.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner identified the victim as Dominic Billa, the stepson of a county detective assigned to my Homicide/Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.

“I extend my deepest condolences to our Detective, and to the loved ones of Mr. Billa. We are outraged over the violence that claimed the life of this young man. Shopping malls, basketball courts, supermarkets, and all spaces in our communities should be free of the threat of gun violence,” Krasner said in a statement.

This is the second shooting in the mall in two months and shoppers say they are fearful of coming back.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom it took me by surprise. I didn’t know what was going on,” Bill Yancey said.

Shoppers left stunned after a man is shot and killed right in front of them at Philadelphia Mills Mall.

“I didn’t know what to think. You don’t know what to think at that time,” Marcella Walls said.

Surveillance video posted to social media shows the moment the shooting happened. Police say there was a fight and at some point, someone fired their weapon. At least five shots were fired.

“Even though tragically one person was shot and killed we’re very fortunate that there were not any additional shooting victims,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

The mall was placed on lockdown after the shooting and stayed closed for the rest of the day.

A similar incident happened back in early February, another 21-year-old man was shot in the neck while inside the mall. That man survived.

“It’s kind of disturbing to see that these things happen especially in a mall,” said Yancey.

“I won’t be back. I won’t be back. Not for a while,” Walls said.

So far this year, at least 115 people were shot and killed in the city–a sharp increase over this time last year.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this story.