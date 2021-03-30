MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — As part of our commitment to highlighting small businesses in the region, Eyewitness News is visiting a gift shop in Delaware County where the owner wasn’t sure her store would survive 2020. But personal determination, along with community support, helped keep her doors open for business.

Let’s just say your home collection will never be complete at your Local Home & Gifts in Media. They have everything you need or could ever want to gift a friend or treat yourself.

Candles, glittery things, baby gifts, barware essentials, they even have gifts that will make you crave breakfast while you’re finishing up the dishes from dinner.

In 2014, owner Kathleen Rode immediately jumped at the chance to take over the shop she loved so much as a customer, but it was COVID-19 that felt like a gift that kept on giving in the worst way for her and her business.

“There was a lot of problems that we encountered being closed — not having enough money to buy new inventory, not sure if anyone was going to walk in when we reopened,” she said. “We weren’t able to pay our rent, utilities, or pay anyone, so it was really hard. We considered closing. I toyed with the idea a lot.”

And just like a gift is so much more when thought is behind it so is a small business.

“I want people to remember you’re not just coming in and spending money and telling a friend you saw the story,” Rode said.

