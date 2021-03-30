CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A special ceremony was held in Camden on Tuesday to recognize an incredibly talented athlete. Staff and students from LEAP Academy University Charter School gathered to celebrate Maya Goodwin for her 1,000-point high school basketball career, but that’s not all.
Maya was also recognized for her 3.9 GPA and for being accepted to 13 colleges throughout the country with a promise of three-quarters of a $1 million in scholarship offers.
She says she’s honored to be recognized and her mother, who was also at Tuesday’s ceremony, couldn’t be prouder.
"This honor has really made me feel special and very supported in ways that I couldn't even imagine," Maya said.
“I hope that all of her dreams come true, all of her aspirations in life,” Tamara Goodwin said. “She’s a great learner. I just hope that anything that she wants to do in life that it comes to her.”
For now, Maya is focused on enjoying the rest of her senior year, but she says she plans to pursue a degree in pharmaceutical sciences.
Congratulations, Maya.