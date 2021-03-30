PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside the Philadelphia Mills mall in Northeast Philadelphia Monday. Gunfire erupted inside the food court at the orange entrance around 5:05 p.m.

A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

A woman described being in the mall when she heard gunfire ring out.

“We just heard gunshot fires and we took off. They said, ‘Get out of the mall, get out of the mall,’ and we ran through Marshalls and ran out that back door. They was pushing us out the door,” the witness said.

It was a terrifying scene inside the Philadelphia Mills mall after gunfire erupted in the food court.

“Suddenly I heard multiple shots, maybe five or six shots. Real loud. Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” a man said.

Shoppers inside at the time say it was a frightening ordeal.

“My daughter was someplace else. He was someplace else, we’re trying to find them. I’m calling them to find out where they were at. I got a hold of him, but I couldn’t find my daughter and that was like chaos,” a witness said.

According to police, surveillance video shows the 21-year-old Philadelphia man in a physical altercation before he was shot.

“Someone punches the victim at least one time in his face. When he falls to the ground, other males punch and kick him. That’s when someone pulls a handgun and fires the five shots,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

Small said the victim was able to get up and run about 75 feet before he collapsed. Sadly, that’s where his life ended.

Authorities say the victim and his family are known by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

The mall was placed on lockdown after the shooting.

CBS3’s Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.

