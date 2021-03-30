CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Lancaster County man who lost his wife to a road-rage killing describes the moments leading up to the shooting. Ryan and Julie Eberly were driving down I-95 to Hilton Head last week when someone fired shots into their car in Robeson County, North Carolina.

Julie was killed.

It happened after their car mistakenly pushed the shooter’s car into the shoulder during a lane change.

Ryan Eberly wants justice and wants people to know how wonderful his wife was.

“I need, as a husband, to do everything in my physical power to do whatever I can to bring her justice. There’s a lot of numbness, there’s a lot of just raw emotion. She just loved being around her family and friends and sharing our blessings,” he said.

The couple has six children between them.

There’s a $20,000 reward in the case.