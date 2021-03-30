PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers were wounded after a double shooting near a recreation center in Philadelphia’s Germantown section. Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Pulaski Avenue.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot once in his right arm. According to police, he was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

The second victim is a 16-year-old girl. Police said she was shot once in the back of her neck. She was rushed to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police say the duo was shot on a walkway that leads to the Happy Hollow Recreation Center.

No weapons were recovered either, according to investigators.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, a 31-year-old man was wounded in a North Philadelphia shooting. Police said he was shot once in his abdomen and once in his back lower back just before 8:30 p.m. on the 800 block of West Tioga Street. He was placed in stable condition, according to police.

In West Philly, a 31-year-old woman was shot once in her leg and placed in stable condition. Police said that the shooting happened in the 5200 block of Walnut Street.

A 24-year-old man was injured after police said he was shot in the buttocks in West Philadelphia around 6:50 p.m. on North Edgewood Street. He’s in stable condition at an area hospital, police said.

There have been no arrests in any of these incidents, authorities said.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.