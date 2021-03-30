NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – A driver slammed into an apartment complex in New Castle, Delaware, leaving a massive hole in one of the walls of the building. The driver drove right through the Georgetown Manor Apartments on Christiana Road around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.University Of Pennsylvania Graduate Programs Named Among Top In Country, Report Finds
Police say the driver then ran from the scene of the crash.
No injuries were reported.
The damage to the building is still being assessed.