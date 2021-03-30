CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – A driver slammed into an apartment complex in New Castle, Delaware, leaving a massive hole in one of the walls of the building. The driver drove right through the Georgetown Manor Apartments on Christiana Road around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver then ran from the scene of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

The damage to the building is still being assessed.