WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware is opening the COVID-19 vaccine up to all residents 16 or older beginning next week. Delaware officials announced Tuesday that beginning at 10 a.m. on April 6, all Delawareans 16 and up may register on the State of Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

They are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine at pharmacies, community vaccination sites and mass vaccination events hosted by Delaware officials.

“Today’s announcement means that more Delawareans who want to be vaccinated will have the chance to find a shot,” Governor Carney said. “All three of these vaccines are extremely safe, and extremely effective against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. I’d urge all Delawareans to take the first shot you’re offered. That’s how we’ll beat this virus, and get back to spending more time with friends and family.”

The expansion of the COVID-19 vaccine eligible comes weeks ahead of President Joe Biden’s target date of May 1 to have the vaccine available for all adults.

As of Monday, March 29, Delaware providers have administered 439,391 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 30% of Delaware’s population have received at least one dose of the shot.

Delaware officials are expected to hold a press conference this afternoon. It will be streamed in the player above and on CBSN Philly at 1:45 p.m.