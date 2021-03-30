PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A second federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination site is coming to Philadelphia. It will be located at Esperanza Academy Charter High School in the city’s Franklinville neighborhood.Delaware Easing Restrictions On Outdoor Gatherings Starting On Thursday
