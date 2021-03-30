CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  A second federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination site is coming to Philadelphia. It will be located at Esperanza Academy Charter High School in the city’s Franklinville neighborhood.

Esperanza Academy Charter High School

READ MORE: Delaware Easing Restrictions On Outdoor Gatherings Starting On Thursday

It will be equipped to handle 1,500 to 2,500 vaccinations per day.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Officials To Provide COVID-19 Update

The site is expected to open sometime next week.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Committee On Gun Violence Prevention To Hold Public Hearing

For more on where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in the Delaware Valley, click here.