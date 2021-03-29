TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – People across the Delaware Valley will be cleaning up Monday after fierce winds left a mess behind and hundreds without power. Overnight, the wind blew a roof off of a business in South Jersey.
The roof of a stone fabrication warehouse was no match for those winds. New York Avenue is closed because part of the business’ roof is lying in the middle of the street. It’s not clear if anyone was injured when that roof collapsed.READ MORE: 2 Delaware County Women Form Friendship Following Misdialed Phone Call
There is no word on when the road will reopen.
The damage wasn’t quite as bad over in Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News was in Haverford, Delaware County overnight at Sproul Road near Darby Road, where downed power lines caught fire. Sproul Road was closed in both directions as fire crews put that fire out.
In Abington, Montgomery County power crews were called out to Stockton Road and Washington Lane. Trees were blown over in the storm. At least one of the trees that came down was blocking the entire roadway.
Meanwhile, power companies continue to restore service to hundreds of customers across the region.