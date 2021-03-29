TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to provide a coronavirus response update Monday afternoon. The press conference will be at 1 p.m. and streamed in the player above on CBSN Philly.
- What: New Jersey officials to provide COVID-19 response update
- Who: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan
- When: Monday, March 29
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
