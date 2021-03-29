PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Opening Day is Thursday, but Monday morning the Phillies are revealing the frontline heroes they’ll be honoring at the ballpark! Eyewitness News was at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia overnight for a sneak peek.

The team is recognizing 41 essential workers who have stepped up to the plate during the pandemic.

The Phillies held a frontline heroes banner contest earlier this year, asking fans to nominate their favorite frontline workers to wave in the wind.

“There can never be enough gratitude shown to the extraordinary men and women who have been on the front lines since the onset of the pandemic,” Michael Harris, Phillies Vice President, Marketing & New Media said. “Their bravery and commitment to the community is remarkable. With the help of our fans, some of these amazing individuals who go above and beyond each day will now be honored in a unique and memorable way at Citizens Bank Park.”

Frontline Heroes Selected to be Honored by the Phillies & Toyota

Kathy Albert School Bus Driver West Deptford, NJ Abby Anderson Community Leader New Castle, DE Angela Babcock Director of Nursing Springfield, PA Misty Becker Regional Rail Conductor Philadelphia, PA Sadia Benzaquen Physician Penn Valley, PA Shereé Bonnenberg Nurse Williamstown, NJ Vicky Borgia Family Physician Philadelphia, PA Jason Briggs School Principal Yardville, NJ Paola Bukovcan Dentist Elkins Park, PA Joon Choi Pizza Shop Owner Lower Gwynedd Township, PA Alilya Deininger Nurse & ICU Manager Sicklerville, NJ Mary Ellen Derstine Housekeeping Aide Palm, PA Rachel Feiner-Gellis Physician Assistant Marlboro, NJ Jason Goldstein Funeral Director Linwood, NJ Barry Gould Supply Chain Director Langhorne, PA Jay Green Steak & Hoagie Joint Owner Langhorne, PA Marc Haro School Nurse Glassboro, NJ Julia Hennessey Nurse Levittown, PA David Jones Kitchen Aide Philadelphia, PA Dave Kovalsky Physician Philadelphia, PA Katie McCormick Nurse Howell, NJ Karen Metro School Nurse Huntingdon Valley, PA Keith Mitchell Grocery Store Cashier Marlton, NJ Arden Moore Special Ed Teacher Pottstown, PA Janice Moore Nurse Horsham, PA Teri Pacheco Respiratory Therapist Mt. Laurel, NJ Mairead Pfeil Nurse Willow Grove, PA Rob Pryor Firefighter Wilmington, DE Joseph Rowland Food Services Director Egg Harbor City, NJ Sam Santiago Outreach Worker Philadelphia, PA Cassie Savoy Nurse Philadelphia, PA Thomas Scirrotto Delivery Driver Lindenwold, NJ Shannon Sell Police Officer & Nurse Souderton, PA Greg Solly Mail Carrier Haddon Heights, NJ Jennell Thomas Track Welder Wilmington, DE Paul Varzaly Warehouse Associate Philadelphia, PA Dominic Vesper Vaccination Site Team Leader Sewell, NJ Drew Walls Physical Therapist Assistant Philadelphia, PA Kerri Wenerick Nurse Enola, PA Jean White Cat Scan Technologist King of Prussia, PA Chen Yang Optometrist Marlton, NJ

The honorees selected were invited to take part in a photoshoot at Citizens Bank Park for their official Frontline Hero banner.