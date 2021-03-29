CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Opening Day is Thursday, but Monday morning the Phillies are revealing the frontline heroes they’ll be honoring at the ballpark! Eyewitness News was at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia overnight for a sneak peek.

The team is recognizing 41 essential workers who have stepped up to the plate during the pandemic.

The Phillies held a frontline heroes banner contest earlier this year, asking fans to nominate their favorite frontline workers to wave in the wind.

“There can never be enough gratitude shown to the extraordinary men and women who have been on the front lines since the onset of the pandemic,” Michael Harris, Phillies Vice President, Marketing & New Media said. “Their bravery and commitment to the community is remarkable. With the help of our fans, some of these amazing individuals who go above and beyond each day will now be honored in a unique and memorable way at Citizens Bank Park.”

Frontline Heroes Selected to be Honored by the Phillies & Toyota 

Kathy Albert  

School Bus Driver

West Deptford, NJ

Abby Anderson  

Community Leader

New Castle, DE

Angela Babcock  

Director of Nursing

Springfield, PA

Misty Becker  

Regional Rail Conductor

Philadelphia, PA

Sadia Benzaquen  

Physician  

Penn Valley, PA  

Shereé Bonnenberg  

Nurse

Williamstown, NJ

Vicky Borgia  

Family Physician

Philadelphia, PA

Jason Briggs  

School Principal

Yardville, NJ

Paola Bukovcan  

Dentist

Elkins Park, PA

Joon Choi  

Pizza Shop Owner

Lower Gwynedd Township, PA

Alilya Deininger  

Nurse & ICU Manager

Sicklerville, NJ

Mary Ellen Derstine  

Housekeeping Aide

Palm, PA

Rachel Feiner-Gellis  

Physician Assistant

Marlboro, NJ

Jason Goldstein  

Funeral Director

Linwood, NJ

Barry Gould  

Supply Chain Director

Langhorne, PA

Jay Green 

Steak & Hoagie Joint Owner

Langhorne, PA

Marc Haro  

School Nurse

Glassboro, NJ

Julia Hennessey  

Nurse

Levittown, PA

David Jones  

Kitchen Aide

Philadelphia, PA

Dave Kovalsky  

Physician

Philadelphia, PA

Katie McCormick  

Nurse

Howell, NJ

Karen Metro  

School Nurse

Huntingdon Valley, PA

Keith Mitchell  

Grocery Store Cashier

Marlton, NJ

Arden Moore  

Special Ed Teacher

Pottstown, PA

Janice Moore  

Nurse

Horsham, PA

Teri Pacheco  

Respiratory Therapist

Mt. Laurel, NJ

Mairead Pfeil  

Nurse

Willow Grove, PA

Rob Pryor  

Firefighter

Wilmington, DE

Joseph Rowland  

Food Services Director

Egg Harbor City, NJ

Sam Santiago  

Outreach Worker

Philadelphia, PA

Cassie Savoy  

Nurse

Philadelphia, PA

Thomas Scirrotto  

Delivery Driver

Lindenwold, NJ

Shannon Sell  

Police Officer & Nurse

Souderton, PA

Greg Solly  

Mail Carrier

Haddon Heights, NJ

Jennell Thomas  

Track Welder

Wilmington, DE

Paul Varzaly  

Warehouse Associate

Philadelphia, PA

Dominic Vesper  

Vaccination Site Team Leader

Sewell, NJ

Drew Walls  

Physical Therapist Assistant

Philadelphia, PA

Kerri Wenerick  

Nurse

Enola, PA

Jean White  

Cat Scan Technologist

King of Prussia, PA

Chen Yang  

Optometrist

Marlton, NJ

The honorees selected were invited to take part in a photoshoot at Citizens Bank Park for their official Frontline Hero banner.