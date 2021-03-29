PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Opening Day is Thursday, but Monday morning the Phillies are revealing the frontline heroes they’ll be honoring at the ballpark! Eyewitness News was at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia overnight for a sneak peek.Stimulus Check Update: Wondering Where Your Economic Relief Payment Is? Track It
The team is recognizing 41 essential workers who have stepped up to the plate during the pandemic.
The Phillies held a frontline heroes banner contest earlier this year, asking fans to nominate their favorite frontline workers to wave in the wind.
“There can never be enough gratitude shown to the extraordinary men and women who have been on the front lines since the onset of the pandemic,” Michael Harris, Phillies Vice President, Marketing & New Media said. “Their bravery and commitment to the community is remarkable. With the help of our fans, some of these amazing individuals who go above and beyond each day will now be honored in a unique and memorable way at Citizens Bank Park.”
Frontline Heroes Selected to be Honored by the Phillies & Toyota
|
Kathy Albert
School Bus Driver
West Deptford, NJ
|
Abby Anderson
Community Leader
New Castle, DE
|
Angela Babcock
Director of Nursing
Springfield, PA
|
Misty Becker
Regional Rail Conductor
Philadelphia, PA
|
Sadia Benzaquen
Physician
Penn Valley, PA
|
Shereé Bonnenberg
Nurse
Williamstown, NJ
|
Vicky Borgia
Family Physician
Philadelphia, PA
|
Jason Briggs
School Principal
Yardville, NJ
|
Paola Bukovcan
Dentist
Elkins Park, PA
|
Joon Choi
Pizza Shop Owner
Lower Gwynedd Township, PA
|
Alilya Deininger
Nurse & ICU Manager
Sicklerville, NJ
|
Mary Ellen Derstine
Housekeeping Aide
Palm, PA
|
Rachel Feiner-Gellis
Physician Assistant
Marlboro, NJ
|
Jason Goldstein
Funeral Director
Linwood, NJ
|
Barry Gould
Supply Chain Director
Langhorne, PA
|
Jay Green
Steak & Hoagie Joint Owner
Langhorne, PA
|
Marc Haro
School Nurse
Glassboro, NJ
|
Julia Hennessey
Nurse
Levittown, PA
|
David Jones
Kitchen Aide
Philadelphia, PA
|
Dave Kovalsky
Physician
Philadelphia, PA
|
Katie McCormick
Nurse
Howell, NJ
|
Karen Metro
School Nurse
Huntingdon Valley, PA
|
Keith Mitchell
Grocery Store Cashier
Marlton, NJ
|
Arden Moore
Special Ed Teacher
Pottstown, PA
|
Janice Moore
Nurse
Horsham, PA
|
Teri Pacheco
Respiratory Therapist
Mt. Laurel, NJ
|
Mairead Pfeil
Nurse
Willow Grove, PA
|
Rob Pryor
Firefighter
Wilmington, DE
|
Joseph Rowland
Food Services Director
Egg Harbor City, NJ
|
Sam Santiago
Outreach Worker
Philadelphia, PA
|
Cassie Savoy
Nurse
Philadelphia, PA
|
Thomas Scirrotto
Delivery Driver
Lindenwold, NJ
|
Shannon Sell
Police Officer & Nurse
Souderton, PA
|
Greg Solly
Mail Carrier
Haddon Heights, NJ
|
Jennell Thomas
Track Welder
Wilmington, DE
|
Paul Varzaly
Warehouse Associate
Philadelphia, PA
|
Dominic Vesper
Vaccination Site Team Leader
Sewell, NJ
|
Drew Walls
Physical Therapist Assistant
Philadelphia, PA
|
Kerri Wenerick
Nurse
Enola, PA
|
Jean White
Cat Scan Technologist
King of Prussia, PA
|
Chen Yang
Optometrist
Marlton, NJ
|
The honorees selected were invited to take part in a photoshoot at Citizens Bank Park for their official Frontline Hero banner.