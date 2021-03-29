PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Opening Day is Thursday, but Monday morning the Phillies are revealing the frontline heroes they’ll be honoring at the ballpark! Eyewitness News was at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia overnight for a sneak peek.WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy To Provide COVID-19 Update
The team is recognizing 41 essential workers who have stepped up to the plate during the pandemic.
The Phillies held a frontline heroes banner contest earlier this year, asking fans to nominate their favorite frontline workers to wave in the wind.
"There can never be enough gratitude shown to the extraordinary men and women who have been on the front lines since the onset of the pandemic," Michael Harris, Phillies Vice President, Marketing & New Media said. "Their bravery and commitment to the community is remarkable. With the help of our fans, some of these amazing individuals who go above and beyond each day will now be honored in a unique and memorable way at Citizens Bank Park."
The honorees selected were invited to take part in a photoshoot at Citizens Bank Park for their official Frontline Hero banner.