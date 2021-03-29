PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The month of March is going out like a lion. A wintry blast is set to strike the North East as we bring March to a close.

The region’s next storm is scheduled to drop in on Wednesday and that storm will be responsible for bringing dramatic change to the mild pattern our area has been enjoying.

Good Morning! Windy and cold this morning. Bundle up on your way out, it’ll remain chilly & brisk today. With more temperature swings this week. Join Us Now! — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) March 29, 2021

Rain and evening thunderstorms are back in the forecast across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys beginning Wednesday afternoon.

Rain is expected to start after lunch, picking up in coverage and intensity as the day progresses. Thunderstorms are likely to develop later that evening along with a cold front.

Cold air will work its way into the region overnight Wednesday and that’s when the area could see a brief change over to a mix of rain to snow at elevation.

Behind the storm, temperatures are going to drastically drop by up to 20 degrees in some spots.

The cold air will force people to reach for their winter gear come Thursday morning.

Thursday is April 1 — but it will feel more like Jan. 1.

The Eyewitness News Weather Team will be tracking wind chill values to drop into the mid-30s across the city and upper 20s across our suburbs.

Rain showers will be possible Thursday morning and some snowflakes may mix in, particularly north and west of the city. A few snow squalls or fast-moving graupel showers may be possible across the region Thursday afternoon.

Then it is expected to turn even colder as lows on Friday morning could fall into the 20s.

Afternoon temperatures both Thursday and Friday will remain in the mid-40s.

The weekend is trending warmer with highs gradually climbing above average.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest coverage regarding Wednesday’s storm.