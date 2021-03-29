PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dozens of Pennsylvania highways in the Philadelphia area will soon be repaired. PennDOT says it will begin repairing potholes this week on more than 50 state roadways.
Bucks County
- Route 113, Souderton Road, Hilltown Township;
- Route 152, West Rockhill and Hilltown townships and Sellersville, Perkasie and Silverdale boroughs;
- Route 313 (Swamp Road/Dublin Pike), Bedminster, Hilltown, New Britain, Plumstead, and East Rockhill townships and Doylestown and Richland boroughs;
- Route 663 (John Fries Highway), Milford Township; and
- Minsi Trail, Hilltown Township.
Chester County
- U.S. 1, Pennsbury Township;
- U.S. 30, Sadsbury, Valley, Caln, and East Caln townships;
- U.S. 202, Tredyffrin Township;
- Route 41, West Fallowfield Township;
- Route 100, West Whiteland Township;
- Route 282 (Creek Road), East Brandywine Township;
- Route 724 (Schuylkill Road), East Coventry and East Vincent townships;
- Paoli Pike, East Goshen Township;
- Lower Pine Creek Road, West Pikeland Township;
- North Caln Road, Caln Township;
- Whitford Road, West Whiteland Township; and
- King Road, West and East Whiteland townships.
Delaware County
- Interstate 95, Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Ridley, and Tinicum townships, City of Chester and Upland Borough;
- Interstate 476, Ridley, Springfield, Nether Providence, Marple, Haverford, and Radnor townships;
- U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord, Middletown, Marple, Springfield, Upper Darby, and Haverford townships and Chester Heights and Media boroughs;
- U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord, and Thornbury townships;
- U.S. 322, Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester townships;
- Drexel Avenue, Haverford and Upper Darby townships;
- Haverford Avenue, Haverford Township;
- Matsonford Road, Radnor Township;
- Burmont Road, Haverford and Upper Darby townships and Lansdowne Borough;
- Oak Avenue, Upper Darby Township and Clifton Heights, Darby, Glenolden, Collingdale, and Folcroft boroughs;
- Baltimore Pike, Middletown, Upper Providence, Nether Providence, Upper Darby, and Springfield townships and Morton, Swarthmore, Clifton Heights, Lansdowne, East Lansdowne, Yeadon, and Media boroughs;
- Tanguy Road, Thornbury Township;
- Cheyney Road, Concord Township;
- Llewelyn Road, Chester Heights Borough; and
- Springfield Road, Springfield and Upper Darby townships and Clifton Heights, Aldan, and Collingdale boroughs.
Montgomery County
- U.S. 422, Limerick, Upper Providence, Lower Providence, and Upper Merion townships;
- Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike), Upper Salford Township;
- Route 309, Springfield and Cheltenham townships;
- Kutztown Road, Upper Hanover Township; and
- Finland Road, Marlborough Township.
Philadelphia County
- Interstate 76, including ramps;
- I-95, including ramps;
- U.S. 1, including ramps;
- U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard);
- U.S. 30;
- Route 3;
- Route 63, including ramps;
- Route 73;
- Route 291;
- Castor Avenue;
- Arimingo Avenue;
- Stenton Avenue;
- Rhawn Street;
- Veree Ave
- Parkside Avenue;
- Lancaster Avenue;
- Penrose Avenue;
- Kingsessing Avenue;
- Bartram Avenue;
- Whitby Avenue; and
- Spring Garden Street.
Travel will be restricted on the highways to patch the areas of deteriorating pavement. Motorists are advised to be alert and to expect intermittent lane closures.
You can call 1-800-FIX-ROAD or go online to report potholes.