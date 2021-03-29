PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Road repair crews are fanning across the Philadelphia region to fill potholes on state roads and highways. Eyewitness News tagged along with a PennDOT pothole patrol Monday and there are plenty this year to keep crews busy.

Drivers on some state roads, like Interstate 76, by now know it can be a bumpy ride.

“You hit it, you feel it,” Fairmount resident Ken Carpel said.

Another Fairmount resident told Eyewitness News he hasn’t blown a tire yet but it’s been close.

But PennDOT is stepping up and filling potholes all week on state highways in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Chester, Bucks and Delaware Counties.

On I-76 East, near the Spring Garden exit, crews used an asphalt spray to fill in potholes.

Since the start of the year, PennDOT has used almost 2,000 tons of asphalt to fill potholes large and small.

PennDOT’s Robyn Briggs says the reason for an uptick in potholes is from an increase in winter storms the region saw. The freezing weather expands roads.

Warmer weather has the opposite effect and as roads contract, they can become brittle.

“When a tire rides over that, it creates the crack,” Briggs said. “So that’s where your potholes are coming from.”

But PennDOT can only fill potholes when crews know where those potholes are.

To report one, drivers can call 1-800-FIX-ROAD.

“We want you to report the potholes,” Briggs said. “It’s better than being on social media saying, ‘There’s all these potholes!’ We know, we feel you, we want to help.”