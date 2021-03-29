TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is raising the limit on general outdoor gatherings, effective Friday. The limit will rise to 200 people.
However, general indoor gathering limits are not being raised.READ MORE: SEPTA To No Longer Accept Paper Tickets On Regional Rail Beginning Friday
“General indoor gathering limits will remain at 25 people. The reason we are increasing the outdoor limit is that as the weather gets warmer, we are urging everyone to engage in social activities outside whenever possible,” Murphy said.READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed Inside Philadelphia Mills Mall In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say
On Monday, vaccine eligibility expanded across New Jersey to include a host of different frontline essential workers.MORE NEWS: Why Are There No Houses To Buy?
They include workers in agriculture, food and warehouses, as well as clergy.