TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey is expanding its eligibility for those who can now get the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning Monday, frontline essential workers who work in agriculture, food and warehouses, as well as clergy are now eligible to be vaccinated.
Those now eligible include:READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy To Provide COVID-19 Update
• Food production, agriculture, and food distribution;
• Eldercare and support;
• Warehousing and logistics;
• Social services support staff;
• Elections personnel;
• Hospitality;
• Medical supply chain;
• Postal and shipping services;
• Clergy; and,
• Judicial system.
Vaccine eligibility in the Garden State will expand again next Monday, April 5.MORE NEWS: 7 People Shot Outside Of Golf & Social In Fishtown, Police Say
For more information about eligibility in New Jersey and to preregister, click here.