PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of people gathered in the rain Sunday morning to rally against attacks on the Asian community. It culminates a week of protests across the country.

“Sunday morning, in the rain just shows you the fear that people have,” City Councilmember Mark Squilla said.

Driving rain couldn’t stop members of the Asian community to demand justice. Hundreds of people rallied in Chinatown Sunday morning to demand protection after reports of crimes against those in the Asian community.

“Any racial injustice, racial hatred toward Asian American toward any American for that matter cannot be tolerated,” said rally organizer, Qunbin Xiong.

While violence has been around forever they say violence towards their community has been amplified over the course of the last year with the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirty-eight hundred hate crimes against Asians were reported in 2020, according to the group Stop AAPI Hate — that’s a 149% increase from 2019.

“Asian Americans are dealing with two pandemics at the same time. Imagine that we live in fear while dealing with COVID-19,” XIONG said.

Philadelphia police are investigating multiple crimes against the community including anti-Asian graffiti that was spray-painted and removed at the 10th street plaza just north of Chinatown.

Multiple protests were staged across the country this week to demand action.

They come after 8 people were shot and killed earlier this month in Atlanta in a series of spa shootings.

Back in Philadelphia, city leaders say this community has their support.

“This is not acceptable behavior. Anytime there is anti-Asian or any community of hatred,” said Rep. Dwight Evans.