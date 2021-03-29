MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Firefighters responded to a bad accident as a storm moved through Montgomery County Sunday night. Two cars crashed head-on during low visibility in Lower Moreland.
The accident happened on Tomlinson Road near SEPTA's Philmont Station.
Firefighters used the jaws of life to help rescue two people trapped in a blue car that was involved.
Someone was also injured in a white car that was involved.
There is no word on their condition at this time.
