CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Firefighters responded to a bad accident as a storm moved through Montgomery County Sunday night. Two cars crashed head-on during low visibility in Lower Moreland.

The accident happened on Tomlinson Road near SEPTA’s Philmont Station.

READ MORE: 2 Delaware County Women Form Friendship Following Misdialed Phone Call

Firefighters used the jaws of life to help rescue two people trapped in a blue car that was involved.

READ MORE: Philadelphia To Open 9th Mass Vaccine Clinic Monday At Mount Airy Church Of Christ

Someone was also injured in a white car that was involved.

There is no word on their condition at this time.

MORE NEWS: Wicked Weather Leaves Behind Mess, Power Outages Across Delaware Valley

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 