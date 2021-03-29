TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – People across the Delaware Valley are cleaning up Monday after fierce winds left a mess behind and hundreds without power. It was a quick-moving storm, but it left a path of destruction in its wake.

Luis Garcias came back home Monday morning to survey the damage left behind. He says he was in his second-floor apartment when the roof of Stone-Tech Fabrication blew off and flew across the street.

“I was watching from the window. I saw the roof fly,” he said.

Strong overnight storms left businesses tattered in Trenton. This is the roof of a countertop warehouse business pic.twitter.com/uUMy9j2oBD — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) March 29, 2021

He had to sleep in a hotel because of a fire threat. When the roof and solar panels flew off they snapped multiple power poles and took down many power lines. Garcias says a transformer also blew causing a fire.

“The cable caught fire and there was an explosion,” Garcias said. “We came outside and saw the damage.”

The storm came through at about 7 p.m. Sunday. At Stone-Tech, in addition to the roof, part of the wall collapsed.

A manager at Stone-Tech Fabrication says they will start rebuilding immediately. New York Avenue is closed while crews clear debris. They also have to fix power poles and secure the wall to the business to make sure it doesn’t collapse. No word on when the road will reopen.

Elsewhere in New Jersey — in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, sparks were flying at Church Street and Birchfield Drive due to downed power lines. In addition to the downed power lines, some street lights were also toppled and Church Street was closed in both directions.

Eyewitness News was also in Pennsylvania overnight. In Haverford, Delaware County Sproul Road was closed in both directions after downed power lines caught fire.

In Abington, Montgomery County power crews were called out to Stockton Road and Washington Lane. Trees were blown over in the storm. At least one of the trees that came down was blocking the entire roadway.

Meanwhile, power companies continue to restore service to hundreds of customers across the region.