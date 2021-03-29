PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged in a head-on crash in Northampton Township that left several people seriously injured, including four teenage girls, police say. The Northampton Township Police Department announced that it has charged Shane Brolly.

He was arraigned in his hospital bed on Sunday on five counts of aggravated assault and aggravated assault by vehicle all felonies, and eight misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Based on witness statements investigators determined Brolly was driving north on the 300 block of Bridgetown Pike just after 10 p.m. Saturday when he attempted to pass a Nissan Murano by crossing the double yellow lines into the southbound lane. The area is a no-passing zone.

While in the southbound lanes, Brolly collided with a Mazda CX5 pushing it 50 feet back.

The crash sent Brolly’s truck back into the northbound lanes where it was struck by the Nissan Murano. Brolly and his passenger were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Four teenagers occupying the Mazda CX5 suffered serious injuries.

The Nissan Murano was occupied by three people who were treated at the scene and released.

Police say Brolly is a non-US Citizen and was positively identified by his United Kingdom driver’s license.

Open and unopened alcoholic beverages were found in Brolly’s truck and detected an odor of alcohol on him. Blood test results are still pending.