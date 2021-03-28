MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — A severe storm caused some damage in New Jersey on Sunday night. There were several reports of downed trees and power lines as severe weather moved through the Delaware Valley.
In Mount Laurel, a massive tree fell taking a power transformer and traffic signals down with it. Church Street is closed in both directions between Briarwood Road and Academy Drive as crews remain on the scene.READ MORE: Hundreds Rallied In Philadelphia Demanding Justice For Asian Community Who Are 'Dealing With Two Pandemics' Following Recent Attacks
Mt. Laurel: A massive tree fell during tonight's severe weather taking down a transformer and traffic signals. Church St. is CLOSED in both directions between Briarwood Rd. and Academy Drive as crews remain on scene. @CBSPhilly @NewJerseyDOT #NJ #NewJersey pic.twitter.com/nrUkYZesg8
— Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) March 29, 2021READ MORE: South Jersey Community Collects Supplies For Military Troops Serving In Middle East
Both sides of Church Street remain without power including several dozen homes.
Crews are expecting clean up to last into Monday morning.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Use Jaws Of Life To Rescue 2 People Trapped In Vehicle After Head-On Collision In Lower Moreland
Power companies are working to get thousands back online Sunday night. Delmarva reports 4,000 customers without power, PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric are working to restore service to 2,700 customers and PECO has nearly 2,000 outages.