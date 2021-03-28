PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old from West Philadelphia. Officials say 16-year-old Ja’ni Lighty was last seen at his residence on the 1200 block of S. Markoe Street on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Ja'ni is 16 years old, 5'11, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants and blue New Balance sneakers.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lighty is urged to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183.