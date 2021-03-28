PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Our last weekend of March will not be going out like a lamb. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely today with even our first threat for severe weather across portions of the region as well. Showers will begin around sunrise and at first, should remain just plain rain that could be moderate to even heavy at times.

A few thunderstorms could develop in the morning rain as well, but they would be garden variety and not cause much of a concern, outside of some non-severe gusty winds.

The initial round of showers and storms will last through the early afternoon. After the first bout of precipitation ends, we could have a break in the action for a couple of hours.

During this time some sunshine breaks through the clouds, temperatures will jump into the low 70s and it will feel very muggy across the whole area. This setup is primed for a severe weather threat late in the afternoon and into the evening.

The highest risk for severe weather will occur from about 6-9 p.m., as a cold front across the area.

During this time strong wind gusts will be possible as well as heavy downpours. A spin-up tornado cannot be completely ruled out either, but that chance for that is more in the central and southern portions of Delaware, rather than closer to Philadelphia.

The cold front clears the area late this evening, setting the stage for a windy and chilly night. Lows tonight will dip into the low 40s throughout the region and winds could gust to as high as 30 mph at times.

The start of the week will be chilly and breezy. Expect plenty of sunshine Monday but highs will only be in the middle 50s and wind gusts, especially in the morning, could be as high a 40 mph at times. Temperatures moderate back to the 60s for Tuesday with more sunshine.

By Wednesday though our next weather maker moves in and this one will be a doozy. Rain will be likely Wednesday with a few thunderstorms as well. Highs Wednesday afternoon will rise to the low 60s. The shock to the system then comes Wednesday night and Thursday.

Thursday is April 1st, but it reminds us more of January 1st. Spotty rain showers will be possible Thursday morning in the city, however, some wet snowflakes will be something we monitor across the Poconos not just Thursday morning but into the afternoon as well.

Highs on Thursday will only be in the upper 40s. It turns even colder still by the end of the week, as lows on Friday morning could be in the 20s and highs looking to not escape the low 40s!