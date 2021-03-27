PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new bookmobile is bringing reading materials and fun to families right in their own Philadelphia neighborhoods. The Traveling Tree House launched on Saturday from Tree House Books’ North Philadelphia headquarters.
The nonprofit literacy group used to give out 80,000 books per year to children, teens, and adults.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization realized they needed to reach families in a different way.
"We'll actually travel to them and they don't have to travel to us. Because right now with the pandemic and the social guidelines, we're not allowed to have families inside because of the space," Leonard Chester, outreach director with Tree House Books, said. "But with this, we're allowed to travel and provide families to access the books."
The Traveling Tree House is stocked with books written by people of color with diverse stories and characters so that all children see themselves represented.