PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who Philadelphia Police believe was the suspect in a domestic violence dispute has been found dead. It comes after police rescued two women from a house in Southwest Philadelphia shortly before it was set on fire shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

“The two officers from the 12th District will most likely be recognized through our commendation process,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Nicholas DeBlasis said.

Two Philadelphia Police officers are being praised for their work to safely rescue two women from a house on South 71st Street moments before it was set on fire early Saturday morning.

“Swiftly, alertly, jeopardized, put their selves in harm’s way to save this elderly female as they faced this man with a gun while inside the property,” DeBlasis said.

It all began at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Philadelphia Police were called to the house on the 2500 block of South 71st Street and found a woman who said she was being held against her will at gunpoint by her boyfriend.

“She was pistol-whipped, is what we later learned with a handgun,” DeBlasis said. “She suffered injuries to the forehead.”

Police were able to get her out and they were then told another older woman was still inside. All the while police say they smelled gas, but still went inside to save the elderly woman.

“At that time, when they were removing the female from the property, they were met face-to-face with a 56-year-old male who had a gun and pointed it at the officers,” DeBlasis said.

In the confrontation, the officers say the man threatened to shoot them. Moments after getting the woman out of the house, the house caught fire. The adjacent property also suffered fire damage.

At this time, it is unknown how the man died. The investigation is ongoing.