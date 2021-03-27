PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a warm, sticky, and windy end to the week, we get a fairly comfortable start to the weekend. Saturday should be nice and sunny and thanks to a cold front, much more comfortable in the humidity department.

Highs today will still be very warm, likely jumping into the upper 60s to near 70 for much of the region.

Staring straight into a gorgeous Saturday! Sunshine and highs near 70 with low humidity make for a picture perfect Spring Saturday @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/32jVsgXdZV — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) March 27, 2021

Tonight, the high pressure that will control today’s weather will begin to move out as we await the arrival of our next weather maker. Lows tonight will stay very mild in the low 50s.

Rain returns to the forecast for Sunday with showers developing in the early morning and linger through about midday. This initial round of rain will be mainly just plain shower activity, but a few rumbles of thunder could be mixed in.

Expect a quick break in the bulk of the precipitation through most of the afternoon.

It might not be completely dry but the shower or thunderstorm chances will be very hit and miss at best. A second-round of showers and storms will then develop and rush through the region after 5 p.m.

This second round will be associated with a passing cold front. While the threat is not overly high tomorrow, there is still a chance for some strong or even severe thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon and evening.

The highest risk will stay just south, mainly in central and southern Delaware, but strong winds and heavy rain could push as far north as Philly or Trenton.

After the cold front passes through dry and cold air quickly takes over. Winds will pick to heading into Sunday night and Monday. Watch for lows Monday morning to start out in the low 40s with afternoon highs likely only in the mid-50s. At least Monday will be sunny.

Tuesday we are back to normal with temperatures rising back to the middle 60s and a mix of sun and clouds.

March ends with a bang then on Wednesday and the start of April on Thursday and Friday is no picnic either.

Rain showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, followed by a drastic drop in temperatures for the end of the week.