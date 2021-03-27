PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this national day of protest, a rally and march to combat anti-Asian racism and hate crimes. A large and socially distanced crowd gathered on Saturday at Franklin Square to show solidarity with the Asian community in the aftermath of the March 16 mass shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women.
Saturday’s demonstrators are calling for the shooting to be labeled a hate crime.
“Racism is not going to stop today. White supremacy is not going to stop today,” Tina Ngo said. “But we do see this as being a larger movement and we hope that we can motivate more people to join us in this long-term struggle against racism and white supremacy.”
Rallies like this one took place in cities across the United States on Saturday.