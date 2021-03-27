PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have released the name of the 11-year-old child who was shot and killed in Oxford Circle on Friday night. Harley Belance was a fifth grader at Gilbert Spruance Elementary School.

Police say Harley was riding a motorized scooter with a 14-year-old friend on the 1500 block of McKinley Street on Friday night when he was shot in the neck and killed.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect who they say shot at the children from the sidewalk around 7 p.m. Friday and then ray away.

The name of the 14-year-old has not yet been released. He was shot several times and remains in stable condition.

“Someone, at some point, for an unknown reason come out on foot and fired shots at the two boys as they were riding up and down the street on this peddle bike. We’re doing what we can to interview witnesses to get descriptions and to do what we can to figure out the motive behind this,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Twelver-year-old Santiago Quintero heard it happen.

“My grandpa was taking a shower and I heard the shots and he came down and I asked ‘was that, fireworks?’ And he said, ‘I don’t know,’” Santiago said.

He says the shooting has left him on edge.

“Scared. I used to ride bikes, but when I moved here, I just stopped riding bikes,” Santiago said.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.