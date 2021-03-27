PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an 11-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was injured when they were shot while riding a bike in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood Friday. It happened on the 1500 block of McKinley Street around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the 11-year-old was shot once in the neck. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead just before 7 p.m.

The 14-year-old was shot once in the right arm and once in the right ankle. He is currently in stable condition.

“Someone, at some point, for an unknown reason come out on foot and fired shots at the two boys as they were riding up and down the street on this peddle bike. We’re doing what we can to interview witnesses to get descriptions and to do what we can to figure out the motive behind this,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Twelver-year-old Santiago Quintero heard it happen.

“My grandpa was taking a shower and I heard the shots and he came down and I asked ‘was that, fireworks?’ And he said, ‘I don’t know,'” Santiago said.

He says the shooting has left him on edge.

“Scared. I used to ride bikes but when I moved here I just stopped riding bikes,” Santiago said.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information you are asked to contact police.

As of midnight, 114 people have been killed in the city so far this year. That’s 30% higher than this time last year.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts and Howard Monroe contributed to this report.