PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is opening its eighth mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health and the Salvation Army, along with City of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Fire Department Commissioner and OEM Director Adam Thiel and City Council member Curtis Jones Jr., will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday to announce details.
- What: City of Philadelphia to open 8th mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic
- When: Friday, March 26th, 2021,
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
