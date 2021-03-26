INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — The Villanova Wildcats are once again the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. On Saturday, Villanova will take on the Baylor Bears, who are the No. 1 seed in the South Region.
So far in the tournament, Villanova has defeated Winthrop and North Texas. While Baylor has beaten Hartford and Wisconsin in its first two games.READ MORE: PennDOT To Repair Potholes On More Than 50 State Highways In Philadelphia Area Starting Next Week
This run comes as somewhat of a surprise, many didn’t expect the Wildcats to last long after losing guard Collin Gillespie to a knee injury and losing to Georgetown in the Big East tournament.READ MORE: Indictment: New Jersey Police Trooper Stalked Woman After Traffic Stop
Through the first two rounds, the Wildcats have been led by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl who was named the conference player of the year with Gillespie. Heading into Saturday’s game, Robinson-Earl is averaging 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Villanova is looking to capture its fourth NCAA title after winning it all in 1985, 2016 and 2018.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania's Unemployment Rate Stable In February, As Payrolls And Labor Force Grow
According to DraftKings, Baylor is a 7.5-point favorite. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Saturday on CBS3!