PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department has opened its eighth COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic is located at the Salvation Army at 5501 Market Street in West Philadelphia.
The city says it is strategically locating the city-run clinics in traditionally underserved neighborhoods.
“We know that not all communities have suffered equally from this pandemic. So it’s important that we target the solution, this vaccine, into the communities that need it most,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “Getting the vaccine to communities of color, like West Philadelphia is a top priority of our administration.”
The city says health department clinics can vaccinate up to 500 people per day.