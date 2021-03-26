PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another Philadelphia school has been temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Gideon Elementary in North Philadelphia will be closed through April 11.
“The temporary closure of Gideon Elementary’s building is the right decision because it will help stop the spread of this virus, but it is very troubling. This is the second closure of a school building in just a few short weeks,” Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan said. “It is clear that this virus is not over, and we cannot let our guard down. We must be vigilant and also extremely cautious in our approach to reopening of buildings.”
We’re told that parents of students who shared a classroom with a positive student or staff member will be contacted.
Gideon is the second school to close since the district reopened for some in-person learning earlier this month.