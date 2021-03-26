BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Reunited at last. A Burlington County family finally has their cat back almost two years after he disappeared.
Alexander was reunited with his owners on Friday at the Burlington County Animal Shelter. The orange and white tabby vanished after running through a screen door.
Someone finally found him in Mount Laurel earlier this month just a few miles from home.
The shelter used a microchip to track down his owners and return him home.