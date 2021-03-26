At Least 3 People Injured After Gunman Opens Fire Into Crowd In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least three people were injured after a gunman opened fire into a crowd in Kensington. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday at East Rush and Coral Streets.
Police say 17 shots were fired.READ MORE: Playland’s Castaway Cove's VP Says Visitors 'Won't See Much Difference' As Park Reopens Following Massive Fire
A 32-year-old man was shot in the face and arm. He’s in critical condition.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia To Open 8th Mass COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
A 26-year-old woman has a graze wound to her thigh and a 35-year-old man has a graze wound to his foot.
Police have not made any arrests.MORE NEWS: Partial Wall Collapse Closes Northbound Lane Of I-295 In Bellmawr
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.