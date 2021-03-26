PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an 11-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was injured when they were shot while riding a bike in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood Friday. It happened on the 1500 block of McKinley Street around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the 11-year-old was shot once in the neck. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead just before 7 p.m.

The 14-year-old was shot once in the right arm and once in the right ankle. He is currently in stable condition.

“Someone, at some point, for an unknown reason come out on foot and fired shots at the two boys as they were riding up and down the street on this peddle bike. We’re doing what we can to interview witnesses to get descriptions and to do what we can to figure out the motive behind this,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information you are asked to contact police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.