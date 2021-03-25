CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Zoo is opening an exhibit 66 million years in the making! The zoo has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning for “Big Time.”

It will take visitors back to the age of dinosaurs.

The exhibit features two dozen life-size animatronic creatures from the prehistoric age.

It opens to zoo members Thursday and to the general public on Monday.

Tickets can be purchased here.