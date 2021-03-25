PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Zoo is opening an exhibit 66 million years in the making! The zoo has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning for “Big Time.”
It will take visitors back to the age of dinosaurs.
Who’s ready & roaring for BIG TIME!? 🌋🦖🦕🌋This prehistoric adventure begins today for members and the public March 29. Learn more & reserve your tickets now: https://t.co/rWAhj97f2j #BIGTIMEPHILLY pic.twitter.com/TALTsS1PAS
— Philly Zoo (@phillyzoo) March 25, 2021
The exhibit features two dozen life-size animatronic creatures from the prehistoric age.
🌋GIGANTIC ANNOUNCEMENT🌋Dinosaurs have arrived at #PhillyZoo!🦖🦕 BIG TIME is an immersive, multi-sensory experience featuring life-sized animatronic dinos, taking you back to a time when these giants roamed Earth. Learn more & get tickets: https://t.co/rWAhj97f2j #BIGTIMEPHILLY pic.twitter.com/Jc7uswk9Xx
— Philly Zoo (@phillyzoo) February 17, 2021
It opens to zoo members Thursday and to the general public on Monday.
Tickets can be purchased here.