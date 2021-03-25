PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than half of the jobs lost in Philadelphia during the COVID-19 pandemic have been in the tourism and hospitality industries, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Now, those jobs are slowly coming back as the Philadelphia area reopens.
Visit Philly, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, created a career database that contains hundreds of open positions at local hotels, restaurants and attractions.
Some of the jobs include restaurant servers, cooks, baristas, maintenance technicians, engineers, hotel housekeeping staff, and general managers.
Find out which companies are hiring now at VisitPhilly.com/Jobs.