PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overturned tractor-trailer on the Ben Franklin Bridge is causing traffic delays Thursday morning. The crash happened at the base of the westbound lanes, on the Philly side, around 12:30 a.m.
Commuter Alert: Overturned tractor trailer accident on the Ben Franklin Bridge this morning could cause heavy delays later on. The right lane is blocked WB at 5th St coming into Philly. Also, WB on the bridge is road work, speeds are reduced to 25 mph. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/WKG7XNngku
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) March 25, 2021
⚠️Ben Franklin Bridge TRAVEL ALERT:
Expect delays on the downside of the bridge into Philly as the result of an overturned tractor-trailer. 2 WB lanes getting by. Expect delays. Use Walt Whitman as the alternate.
— Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) (@DRPA_PAandNJ) March 25, 2021
One person was transported to Jefferson Hospital. No word on their condition.