By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overturned tractor-trailer on the Ben Franklin Bridge is causing traffic delays Thursday morning. The crash happened at the base of the westbound lanes, on the Philly side, around 12:30 a.m.

Crews are still unloading the cargo.

Overnight roadwork also has one westbound lane blocked between the toll plaza and the ramp to North 5th Street.

One person was transported to Jefferson Hospital. No word on their condition.