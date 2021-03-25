Firefighters Rescue 2 People, Cat From House Fire In Croydon

CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) – Firefighters rescued at least two people from a burning home in Croydon, Bucks County. The fire started just before 1 a.m. Thursday on the 800 block of Main Avenue.
A third victim jumped from the second floor to escape the flames. He is in critical condition.
Firefighters also rescued a cat from the fire.
"Firefighters did bring out at least one animal that I saw come out and be turned over to one of the occupants," Bristol Township Fire Marshal Kevin Dippolito said. "It is multi-family occupancy. There are three units here, plus a basement area."
The fire marshal’s office is working to determine what sparked the flames.