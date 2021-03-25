Driver Killed After Crashing Into Family Dollar Store In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car crashed into a Family Dollar Store in West Philadelphia, killing the driver. The crash happened around midnight Thursday on the 4700 block of West Girard Avenue in Parkside.At Least 2 Injured After Car, SEPTA Bus Collide In North Philadelphia
First responders freed the man who was trapped in the car.
He died at a hospital about two hours later.
It’s not clear what caused the crash.