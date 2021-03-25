Driver Killed After Crashing Into Family Dollar Store In West Philadelphia

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car crashed into a Family Dollar Store in West Philadelphia, killing the driver. The crash happened around midnight Thursday on the 4700 block of West Girard Avenue in Parkside.

First responders freed the man who was trapped in the car.

He died at a hospital about two hours later.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.