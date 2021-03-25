PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, baseball took a backseat to job hunting at Citizens Bank Park Thursday. The stadium played host to a job fair in an effort to connect would-be employees with employers.

Over 35 employees are representing over 1,000 jobs at Citizens Bank Park. The jobs are mainly focused in the transportation and port industry.

The event began at 9 a.m. and will wrap up around 1 p.m.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney walked around the concourse as well, speaking with prospective job seekers as hundreds of people came in for jobs that we’re told could pay as much as $35 an hour.

I wanted to let you know that Pennsylvania CareerLink is hosting the Citizens Bank Park Career Fair taking place on Thursday, March 25 from 9 a.m-1 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park (Phillies stadium) in South Philadelphia. 1/ pic.twitter.com/MWMZdSf3XE — Kenyatta Johnson (@CouncilmemberKJ) March 25, 2021

President of Citizens Bank Park Dan Fitzpatrick says he’s been impressed with the number of people looking for work that attended.

Also, there are essential jobs. They are in-person positions that are not virtual and not going away.

“We’re all receiving packages at our home. It all starts at the logistics system,” Fitzpatrick said. “These are all huge opportunities. Pennsylvania and Philly is a big logistics hub. This is a growing career opportunity. These are permanent and will grow. These are true career opportunities.”

One job seeker says she is seeking a change in her career field.

“I worked in the corporate field for over 30 years,” Sakeenah Mitchell said. “I just wanted to do something totally different. I don’t care if it’s construction, labor or anything. But anything I could get into.”

This event was the first time in over a year many people were able to come inside the stadium.

The concourse will take a slightly different look in just one week when the Phillies return for the 2021 season.

The Phillies home opener is April 1 against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.