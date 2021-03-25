CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least two people were injured after a SEPTA bus and car collided in North Philadelphia, Thursday morning. The crash happened at 12th and Master Streets, around 5 a.m.

The car was left badly damaged and debris was scattered all over the street.

Police say the 40-year-old driver of the car suffered very serious injuries and was unresponsive when he was rushed to the hospital.

Another person was taken to the hospital with a back injury.

It’s unknown if any passengers were on the Route 23 bus.

At least two other cars were also damaged in the collision.

No word on what caused the crash.