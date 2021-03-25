PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Additional grades and student groups in the Philadelphia School District will return to the classroom next month as part of Phase II of the hybrid learning plan. The Phase II of hybrid learning rollout comes now that all students in grades pre-k through second have had the opportunity to opt into hybrid learning.

The school district announced Thursday that students in grades three to five and students with complex needs in grades six to eight can complete the Phase II Learning Model Selection Survey beginning Tuesday, April 6.

When filling out the survey, parents will have to select to have their children participate in hybrid learning. Those students who enroll will attend two days of in-person classes and three days of digital learning each week.

In-person classes will begin the week of Monday, April 26.

Families have until April 13 to select the hybrid learning option.

Any staff members who will be supporting students during Phase II will return to their school buildings on Monday, April 12 to engage in professional development and prepare their classrooms for the students’ return.

Families can also choose to keep their children in virtual learning. Any families who do not make a selection will remain 100% virtual.

“All along, we have said that students learn best in the classroom, engaging in face-to-face interaction with their teachers and being with their peers,” said Superintendent William R. Hite, Jr., Ed.D. “We look forward to welcoming more students back to school for in-person learning during this next phase and meeting the needs of more families who want this learning option for their child.”

Students returning to in-person learning must follow health and safety protocols including mandatory mask or other facial covering wearing, new classroom setups and signage for social distancing, touchless hand sanitizer stations, plexiglass partitions, maximum occupancy signs, enhanced cleaning protocols, and a COVID-19 rapid testing program in place for students and staff.

For information on the school district’s health and safety guidelines can be found on their website.