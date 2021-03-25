CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) – An overnight house fire in Bristol Township has been ruled an arson. Firefighters were called to the home on the 800 block of Main Avenue in Croydon, just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Firefighters rescued a woman who had exited a second-floor window onto a first-story roof.
A second person jumped from the second floor to escape the flames. He was treated on the scene and then transported to Frankford Torresdale for smoke inhalation and injuries from the fall.

Firefighters also rescued a cat from the fire.
“Firefighters did bring out at least one animal that I saw come out and be turned over to one of the occupants,” Bristol Township Fire Marshal Kevin Dippolito said. “It is multi-family occupancy. There are three units here, plus a basement area.”
Firefighters say the home is subdivided into three units and there were no working smoke alarms located in any of the units.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.