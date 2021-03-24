PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One woman is dead and another is hospitalized after a stabbing inside a home in Oxford Circle. It happened in the 1200 block of Elbridge Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say a 21-year-old forced her way inside the home and got into an altercation with a 38-year-old woman.
The 38-year-old was stabbed in the back and is in stable condition.
The 21-year-old was stabbed multiple times in the chest. She later died at the hospital.
Police say it appears the 38-year-old stabbed the 21-year-old in self-defense.